Keeping up with the Kardashians‘ hair is almost a bigger job than trying to keep track of the entire Klan themselves.

Short one day, long the next and a weekly flit between dark brown and platinum blonde has almost become the norm – and that’s just Kim Kardashian.

Yesterday Kim introduced her millions of SnapChat followers to a short and sleek new ‘do.

Photographing herself on the way to celebrate younger sister Kylie Jenner’s latest birthday cosmetics release, we spied that her chest-length hair was replaced by a slightly-longer-in-the-front lob that would make Victoria Beckham proud.