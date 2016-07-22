Kim Kardashian reveals North West does not want to share the spotlight.

She’s probably one of the most famous celebrity babies in the world, but all that attention hasn’t stopped North West from developing a little jealousy towards her little brother.

The three-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is big sister to Saint, who was born in December last year.

???????? on my snap chat A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 23, 2016 at 10:06pm PDT

Now, Kim has revealed that Nori is “struggling” to deal with having to share the spotlight with the new baby.

“Because she’s three, it’s time to talk a lot about sharing. And North is great at sharing. She’s still getting the concept of having a brother, though,” Kim told Elle magazine.