Kim Kardashian reveals North West does not want to share the spotlight.

She’s probably one of the most famous celebrity babies in the world, but all that attention hasn’t stopped North West from developing a little jealousy towards her little brother.

The three-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is big sister to Saint, who was born in December last year.

Now, Kim has revealed that Nori is “struggling” to deal with having to share the spotlight with the new baby.

“Because she’s three, it’s time to talk a lot about sharing. And North is great at sharing. She’s still getting the concept of having a brother, though,” Kim told Elle magazine.

“I like to bring her in to say ‘Good morning’ [to Saint]. She still wants things to be all about h er, because she’s three! But planting that seed every morning that the day starts with you and your brother, that’s how I’ve been doing it,” she said.

For now, we’re not sure if North has anything to really worry about – she’s far and away the star child of Kim’s Instagram account. For now…

Check out Kim’s snaps of North West.

