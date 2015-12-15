health

Kim Kardashian's placenta eating plans.

There are questions that plague pregnant women everywhere. But generally, whether or not you will eat your placenta isn’t one of them.

That is, unless your Kim Kardashian.

The new mum to Saint Robert West has taken to her blog to write a post titled, “Eating My Placenta”. (You can guess what that’s about.)

The 35-year-old opened up about the process and why she has decided to try it, despite evidence that it provides no health benefits.

Kim Kardashian. Image via @kimkardashian Instagram.

"So, I'm really not this holistic person or someone who would have ever considered eating my placenta. I actually thought Kourtney would have soooo done this, but I don't think she did," Kim wrote.

Side note: Kourtney Kardashian did in fact consume her placenta. Ring your sister, Kim.

"And when I say 'eat my placenta,' I mean that I'm having it freeze-dried and made into a pill form—not actually fry it like a steak and eat it (which some people do, BTW)," she added.

Kourtney's placenta pills. Image via @kourtneykardash Instagram.

But Kim is no newbie to placenta eating. She consumed her own placenta after the birth of her daughter North West, in a bid to prevent postnatal depression.

"I heard so many stories when I was pregnant with North of mums who never ate their placenta with their first baby and then had postpartum depression," she explained.

"But then when they took the pills with their second baby, they did not suffer from depression! So I thought, why not try it? What do I have to lose?" Kim asked.

WATCH Kim Kardashian talk about Kanye and baby North. Post continues after the video...

Video via Warner Bros.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

The Well
ADVERTISEMENT

She continues, "I really didn't want the baby blues and thought I can't go wrong with taking a pill made of my own hormones—made by me, for me. I started researching and read about so many mums who felt this same way and said the overall healing process was so much easier."

And it seems after consuming her placenta the first time, Kim was completely sold on its apparent benefits.

Kim's birth announcement. Image via @kimkardashian Instagram.

"I had great results and felt so energised and didn't have any signs of depression," Kim revealed.

"I definitely had to do it again. Every time I take a pill, I feel a surge of energy and feel really healthy and good. I totally recommend it for anyone considering it," she concluded.

Thanks for the tips Kim but we don't know if we'll be trying it any time soon.

Did you eat your placenta after giving birth?

TAP on the image below and scroll through the gallery to see more of Kim Kardashian's pregnancy style...
2015 VMA's in Balmain.Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
Looking fabulous at 4 months pregnant.Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
Celebrating Cosmopolitan's 50th birthday.Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
In Givenchy x Yeezy.Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
Kim's casual look.Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
Wearing Givenchy.Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
Kim in Proenza Schouler skirt and Margiela Blazer.Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
Wearing Valentino.Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
In Yeezy season 2.Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
Looking sleek in black.Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
On the set of USA TODAY.Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
Taking selfies at home.Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
Wearing a vintage tshirt, Chloe skirt and some of Kanye's belts.Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
Wearing a Balenziaga coat and Kardashian Kollection dress.Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???