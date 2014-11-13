Why this mum is defending Kim Kardashian's nude photoshoot.

Yep, we’re going there.

So Kim Kardashian posed on the front of some magazine with a whole heap of oil lacquered on her butt, right? Did you see it? It was kind of hard not to.

Did you click? Do you care? Were you shocked? Did you share it? Did you see the one she posted today?

Or were the kids too busy screaming that the Peppa Pig DVD had finished and Emme-has-taken-my-toy-and-she-isn’t shaaaaaaarrrrriiiiinnnnggggg and I-want-it-back-now.

Supposedly the idea was to break the Internet. Did you get to that bit? Or was it hard to read under the broken screen of your iPhone?

Well the scandal has continued on today with a second pic being revealed that goes the full frontal. Yes, Kim has stripped down to her nothing-rudey-dudey-suit and shimmied up again with some more oil.

The images weren’t ever going to please everyone though, with one celebrity echoing the thoughts of many that these photos were a step too far now Kim Kardashian is a mother.

(Sharp intake of breath.)

A MOTHER.

A bastion of purity and goodness.

A diety of loveliness, of flowing pastels and ballet flats.

A guru of little ziplocked bags and tupperwear containers of diced fruit segments.

A goddess of shellacked nails and gluten-free-organic-cacao-and-chia balls.

A mother.

And mothers simply don’t do this kinda thing Kimmy. Didn’t cha get the memo?

It was sitting next to the memo to breast feed, not bottle feed, to never allow screen time and to make sure all snacks are home baked rather than store bought.

The stunned celebrity currently recovering from the site of Kim’s bare bum breaking the Internet is Naya Rivera, from Glee.

Naya mum-shamed Kim Kardashian on Instagram commenting, "I normally don't ... but you're someone's mother."

The implication being that now Kim has pushed something out her vagina she shouldn’t be flashing it to her followers on social media.

Her criticism was echoed by many posters on Instagram. Disturbed that a ‘mother’ could pose in such as way.