Kim Kardashian's tribute to the Manchester victims has been widely criticised.

Kim Kardashian has been blasted for her “tacky” and “pathetic” social media tribute to Manchester attack victims following a bomb blast that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

The reality TV star received several critical comments after she posted a tribute to victims on Twitter and Instagram that has since been deleted from both accounts.

“Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose and have fun. It’s so scary to not feel safe in this world. My heart goes out to @arianagrande I love you,” Kardashian tweeted.

However, it was not her heartfelt words that drew ire, but the photo she chose to accompany them.

In the image, the 36-year-old is captured with her sister Kendall Jenner and Grande as a crowd surrounds them. All three are smiling.