Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, and whilst the youngest member of the Kardashian West family is now 24 hours old, he still remains nameless.
In a statement made on Kim’s website announcing the birth, Kim and Kanye said:
To our fans: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed the arrival of their son this morning. Mother and son are doing well.
Kim also announced the news on Twitter.
He’s here! https://t.co/KlWQrG3Ri9 pic.twitter.com/NRLQCeQ5H4
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 5, 2015
The news comes hours after Kim posted a selfie of her bump to Instagram with the caption, “Ready whenever you are lol.”
Ready whenever you are lol A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2015 at 8:14pm PST
But while we’re yet to catch a glimpse of North West’s younger brother, the baby boy has already followed in his mother’s footsteps, breaking the internet yesterday when Kimye fans confused a storm trending on Twitter with a name announcement.
With Storm Desmond causing havoc in northern England and Scotland – with many having to evacuate their homes – many assumed that Storm Desmond was the newest member of the ever growing Kardashian brood.
I thought Storm Desmond was the name of the newborn Kardashian West…
— Jocelyn Allen (@jocelynfreya) December 5, 2015