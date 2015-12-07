Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, and whilst the youngest member of the Kardashian West family is now 24 hours old, he still remains nameless.

In a statement made on Kim’s website announcing the birth, Kim and Kanye said:

To our fans: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed the arrival of their son this morning. Mother and son are doing well.

Kim also announced the news on Twitter.

The news comes hours after Kim posted a selfie of her bump to Instagram with the caption, “Ready whenever you are lol.”

Ready whenever you are lol A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2015 at 8:14pm PST

But while we’re yet to catch a glimpse of North West’s younger brother, the baby boy has already followed in his mother’s footsteps, breaking the internet yesterday when Kimye fans confused a storm trending on Twitter with a name announcement.

With Storm Desmond causing havoc in northern England and Scotland – with many having to evacuate their homes – many assumed that Storm Desmond was the newest member of the ever growing Kardashian brood.