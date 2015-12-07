entertainment

Kim Kardashian gave birth to her second child, broke the internet.

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, and whilst the youngest member of the Kardashian West family is now 24 hours old, he still remains nameless.

In a statement made on Kim’s website announcing the birth, Kim and Kanye said:

To our fans: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed the arrival of their son this morning. Mother and son are doing well.

Kim also announced the news on Twitter.

The news comes hours after Kim posted a selfie of her bump to Instagram with the caption, “Ready whenever you are lol.”

  Ready whenever you are lol   A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2015 at 8:14pm PST

But while we’re yet to catch a glimpse of North West’s younger brother, the baby boy has already followed in his mother’s footsteps, breaking the internet yesterday when Kimye fans confused a storm trending on Twitter with a name announcement.

With Storm Desmond causing havoc in northern England and Scotland – with many having to evacuate their homes – many assumed that Storm Desmond was the newest member of the ever growing Kardashian brood.

Although a name has yet to be confirmed, ‘Easton’ is reportedly the clear frontrunner, with Kim already ruling out the possibility of naming her son South West.    “I don’t like South West though, because North will always be better and she has a better direction,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Our Troop Leader   A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 26, 2015 at 6:16pm PDT

Kim has been open and honest about her troubles in conceiving a second child after suffering complications with her uterine lining.

And whilst Kim’s due date was believed to be Christmas Day, ET reports that the due date was moved forward due to Kim’s health issues throughout her pregnancy.

North West was also delivered early after Kim suffered from early-onset preeclampsia, forcing her to deliver her daughter six weeks early, saying that following the birth the placenta remained attached to the uterus.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails,” she wrote on her website about North’s birth.

You can watch Kim talk about North and Kanye below. Post continues after video.

Video via Warner Bros.

Although we’re yet to catch a glimpse of what the youngest member of the Kardashian West family looks like, Aunt Khloe has already visited the little boy in hospital.

Unfortunately for us, the normally snap happy family is keeping mum on this one.

Congratulations Kim and Kanye, we wish you all the best.

