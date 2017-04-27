Kim Kardashian keeps an 'ex box' and what it contains is beyond bizarre.

Iconic reality TV stars Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian have had their fair share of memorable relationships in their time (or in the case of Kourtney, mostly just one relationship that is forever on and off). So if there’s one thing they know how to do even better than work a camera angle, it’s managing a breakup.

And according to the sage sisters, nothing heals wounds quite like time and an “ex-box.”

"A what box?" you ask. An ex-box.

Discussing the finalisation of her divorce from Lamar Odom on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe said that she "wants to shred" all of the images of them together and finally move on with her life once and for all.

Horrified at the idea, Kourtney and Kim ask what she will have to look back on in years to come if she gets rid of everything, (apparently, they haven't heard of Google image search) and suggest instead that she follow their lead and create an ex-box and put all of the things she no longer wants to see - photos, gifts, mementos - in there and file it away from everyday life.