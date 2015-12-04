The photos of Kim Kardashian showing her face battered are not real. But her story is.

Kim Kardashian is a survivor of domestic violence.

Twelve years ago, she filed divorce papers that listed the ways that her former husband, Damon Thomas, abused her.

According to the documents, Thomas punched her in the face, slammed her against walls and threw her across the room.

He was also allegedly emotionally abusive and controlling:

“Damon decided what we would do and when we would do it. He was very much the “King of the castle…He said he did not want me to have contact with my old boyfriends who would be able to reach me at the clothing store [where I worked].

He said he wanted to know where I was at all times.”

Kardashian alleged that Damon tried to keep her away from her family, and tried to convince her that her mother and sisters were evil. She said that his bullying behaviour extended to giving her thousands of dollars for liposuction because he wanted her to be ‘perfect’.

It’s a pattern familiar to survivors of family and intimate partner violence. Sometimes there is physical violence, sometimes it is emotional, psychological or financial. It is all painful. It is all damaging. It is all illegal.

Kim Kardashian’s experience highlights exactly what is wrong with the pictures of celebrities that were photoshopped this week by artist aleXsandro Palombo to look like they have been victims of violence.

Above the doctored images of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Emma Watson, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kristen Stewart are the words ‘LIFE CAN BE A FAIRYTALE/ IF YOU BREAK THE SILENCE’.

It is believed Kim and Kylie are taking legal action against the photos.


