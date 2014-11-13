entertainment

Kim's Internet-breaking shoot - from the front. We know. We're sorry.

UPDATE.

UPDATE OF THE FULL FRONTAL NUDITY KIND.

Paper Magazine has released new photos on their Instagram, and Kim is about to rebreak the internet. Full. Frontal. Nudity.

Prepare for an internet shutdown.

Mamamia reported yesterday:

Booty.

Jelly.

Coco Jambo.

Whatever you call it, Kim Kardashian’s rear end is hard to miss.

And she just broke the internet with this new cover from Paper magazine.

In two separate shots, Kim shows us just what her ass can do. First, she can balance a glass on it. And it makes her REALLY HAPPY. See?

Happy Kim with ass-glass. Weeeeeee.

Definitely a useful skill, in case one were to run out of tables and sideboards at a party. Problem solved! (And yes, we assume that is photoshopped beyond belief, because surely her ass-glass aim is not that good. Or maybe she’d practised?)

But what else can Kim’s Kaboose do? It can look shiny.

More pictures of the most famous posterior in the world:
GQ magazine shoot
GQ magazine shoot
Kim + beach = booty
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Kim Kardashian's bum selfie
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Cara Delevigne and Kim
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Kardashian Kollection Photoshoot for 29th October Launch
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Kim onset at Kardashian Kollection shoot
Kardashian Sisters
Kim and Koala at Australia Zoo
Kim in Mexico
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-14-19-pm
Kim in Sydney
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-14-52-pm
Thailand welcomes Kim
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-15-15-pm
Kim Kardashian
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-15-22-pm
Kim wearing Yiqing Yin Jumpsuit
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-15-43-pm
Kim wears Alexandre Vauthier dres
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-16-03-pm
Kim's street style
Kimye and former Major League Baseball player Barry Bonds
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-17-39-pm
Kimye and North
Kimye Wedding
Kim at LACMA Art and Film Gala
Kim's first option for Halloween
Kimye
Khloe and Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
8755255
8787652
8795396
8967738
9058876
7510e212495d11e2b44322000a1f92df_7
f0018b54496011e2831222000a9e08e7_7

Very shiny.

Very, very shiny.

 Cheeky Kim and Kim’s cheeks.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been staring at that for ten minutes. Better get back to work.

Alright, one more minute. It’s just… so… ass.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT

Photos courtesy of Kim Kardashian’s instagram account. See?

#BreakTheInternet

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

#BreakTheInternet indeed, Kim.

To get yourself back to reality, click through these photos from The Expose Project that show us 100 normal female bodies.
expose-10.jpg
expose-11.jpg
expose-12.jpg
expose-13.jpg
expose-14.jpg
expose-15.jpg
expose-16.jpg
expose-17.jpg
expose-18.jpg
expose-19.jpg
expose-2.jpg
expose-20.jpg
expose-21.jpg
expose-22.jpg
expose-3.jpg
expose-4.jpg
expose-6.jpg
expose-7.jpg
expose-8.jpg
expose-9.jpg
expose.jpg
o-EXPOSE-570.jpg

Follow Mamamia Fluff on Facebook

Mamamia Fluff brings you the most awesome celebrity news and gossip from around the world.

When famous people misbehave, get married, have babies, or do something ridiculous – you’ll be the first to know.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???