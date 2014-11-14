OPINION: In defence of the hardest working arse on the planet.

By KATE LEAVER

Kim Kardashian is more than just a magnificent ass.

She’s a businesswoman, a tech mogul, and a branding visionary.

Sure, the 34-year-old reality TV star is one of the most sexualised women on the planet. She participates vigorously in her own objectification. She began her public life in a “leaked” sex tape with a rapper. And she makes money out of a crude, often brainless and shamelessly cosmetic industry.

But setting our intellectual snobbery aside, what she’s made out of herself in her decade-long rise to fame, is nothing short of sensational.

It’s the American Dream. Kim Kardashian has learned to play the media like a goddamn violin, manipulating the masses to her will and cashing in on it big time. Her most recent estimated worth is $65 million, but I’d say that’s conservative — now that we know she makes $30 million a year and her Kim Kardashian Hollywood game made $43 million in the past 3 months.

Because she exists through the lens of a camera (if the paparazzi aren’t there to see Kim Kardashian do something, did it really happen?), of course our first, visceral reaction to Kimmy Kardashian is to gawk at her body. She knows it and she plays up to it.

When this magazine cover went public yesterday, the world stopped. Kardashian’s curvaceous greased up bottom obliterated all other news stories.

Name me one other person who manipulates the masses this successfully.

Kim Kardashian isn’t just a businesswoman; she’s a business.

In Kim Kardashian’s portfolio are: The ‘Dash’ boutiques she opened in 2006 in Miami and New York, the Kardashian Kollection for Sears that raked in $300 million in 2012, her perfume line, make-up collection, shoe business shoedazzle.com, line of high heels, product endorsements, $80,000 income per episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, $40 million contract with E!, and $600,000 public appearance rate for parties.

Kim is #80 on the Forbes influential celebrities list, #65 on the list of top earners and #21 on the ‘press’ list. She regularly makes the top most googled terms in the world, beating out Iraq, Afghanistan, Obama, Clinton and Putin.

However, the fact that Kim makes her money and earns her influence through her body (and let’s face it, by being her own not-particularly-remarkable self) means we don’t take her seriously despite her vast entrepreneurial achievements.