The old-school gadget Kim Kardashian swears by has just failed her.

For those who don’t know (and really, why would you?) Kim Kardashian West is probably the BlackBerry phone company’s biggest fan.

“BlackBerry has my heart and soul, I’ll never get rid of it,” she explained in an interview with Recode’s Kara Swisher.

“I do have an iPhone, and I use that for photos, but if you have to handle an email and you need to type fast, you need to have that board.”

“They don’t even have them in stores anymore. I buy them on eBay. It’s a BlackBerry Bold,” she continued.

“I like to have three in my room that I line up in case they break. And if one breaks and I’m down to two, I search on eBay until I find that third.”

Well, on Wednesday her nightmare became a reality.

Sooo my blackberry bold died. I can't find anymore on ebay. I knew this day would come & to be honest I'm prepared. But the question is…. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2016

Do I try a different kind of blackberry? Or ditch it all together? Or a different phone like Samsung? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2016

I need 2 phones. Because I love having 2 different phone services so I always have a working phone. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2016

or another option is having 2 iPhones. I really want my blackberry bold though. Reality is starting to set in & I'm getting sad — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2016

Kardashian’s millions of Twitter followers took the call to action serious, tweeting new phone suggestions at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Brands even got involved as well.

The third thing. Do the third thing. https://t.co/kOEAy7xYRp — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) August 3, 2016

There is no word yet as to whether or not Kim has made a decision as to which type of phone to go with.

But if you happen to have a phone that looks like the Kimoji above lying around the house, put it on eBay fast!

Kardashian’s love of the outdated technology of the BlackBerry makes me wonder what other type of antiquated tech she still uses.

Did she “write” her Kim Kardashian: Selfish on a typewriter? Is she still loyal to the dial-up modem? Does she store her selfies on floppy disks? Is she scouring eBay for new tapes for her answering machine? Is her pager blowing up?

Hopefully none of those items become unavailable or Kardashian might end up looking like this all the time: