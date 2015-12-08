Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's new baby boy finally has a name.

Kim Kardashian, 34, and Kanye West, 38, welcomed their son on Saturday.

Finally, we have a name. After a full couple of days of keeping the world’s media on their toes, Kim and Kanye’s baby boy has a name.

And it is Saint West.

Kim made the announcement via the couple’s website with some emoji, of course.

Watch Kim discuss the baby’s name with Ellen.

The couple announced their son’s birth on December 6.

