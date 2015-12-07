Bookies weigh in on the baby name Kim and Kanye are most likely to choose.

Kim Kardasian and Kanye West still haven’t announced their newborn son’s name – but that hasn’t stopped bookies from weighing in with their picks.

According to Betfair, South, East and West have the best odds at 6/1.

Meanwhile, Mid, Junior and Donda are other strong possibilities, placing at 10/1, followed by Kim, Kanye and Rose at 14/1.

Betfair's Novelties and Politics trader Cormac Dowling told The Independent that baby name speculation was rife.

"Arguably the most talked about couple in the world have announced that they're expecting baby number two and the bets are already coming in thick and fast on what name they will choose," he said.

Kardashian gave birth to her son over the weekend, three weeks ahead of her due date.