Kim Kardashian is back in Australia, and it might be permanent.

The reality TV star is back in Australia and it looks like she just can’t get enough.

Just weeks after touring the country with Kanye and their daughter North, 34-year-old Kim Kardashian arrived back in Sydney yesterday to promote her latest perfume.

And she might be looking to make Australia her new home away from home.

The keen business woman is reportedly looking for investment opportunities, including the potential purchase of a private island off the coast of Queensland.

According to New Idea magazine, Kim is considering buying Turtle Island, which boasts a spectacular view of the Great Barrier Reef, and plans to build a theme park there for baby North.

The 9.4 hectare island is worth $5 million and is 'fit for a movie star or recluse celebrity,' reports Private Islands Online.