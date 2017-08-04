Kim Kardashian asks fans for help perfecting her Instagram feed.

Kim Kardashian has asked fans for advice on how to best curate her Instagram page.

Yes, you read that right: The woman who practically invented the selfie, and therefore spearheaded an entire new age of social media, is at a loss with what to do on Instagram.

She is wondering if her feed needs more consistency (because: problems) and she has asked fans for support.

“Should I go back to all one filter? Please help. I really need to step my Insta page up,” the 36-year-old mother of two posted yesterday.

I need more consistency on my insta feed. Should I go back to all one filter? Please help. I really need to step my insta page up A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Ironically, that post alone has attracted more than 1.4 millions likes and thousands of comments.

Some fans are reminding her: you are the social media game.

Others are criticising her for caring too much about something so trivial. (I think their definition of ‘trivial’ might be different to a woman whose entire empire is fuelled by ‘likes’).

And some people really are giving advice: ‘Don’t use too many filters’, ‘Make it more fun’, ‘Just be natural’, some commenters have suggested.

People, STOP.

May I remind you, Kim Kardashian has 102 million – yes 102 million – followers…

If the queen herself doesn’t know what to do with her Instagram feed, then none of us stand a chance.

Science says we only watch the Kardashians when we are happy.

