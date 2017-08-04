celebrity

Kim Kardashian asks fans for help perfecting her Instagram feed.

Kim Kardashian has asked fans for advice on how to best curate her Instagram page.

Yes, you read that right: The woman who practically invented the selfie, and therefore spearheaded an entire new age of social media, is at a loss with what to do on Instagram.

She is wondering if her feed needs more consistency (because: problems) and she has asked fans for support.

“Should I go back to all one filter? Please help. I really need to step my Insta page up,” the 36-year-old mother of two posted yesterday.

Ironically, that post alone has attracted more than 1.4 millions likes and thousands of comments.

Some fans are reminding her: you are the social media game.

Others are criticising her for caring too much about something so trivial. (I think their definition of ‘trivial’ might be different to a woman whose entire empire is fuelled by ‘likes’).

And some people really are giving advice: ‘Don’t use too many filters’, ‘Make it more fun’, ‘Just be natural’, some commenters have suggested.

People, STOP.

May I remind you, Kim Kardashian has 102 million – yes 102 million – followers…

If the queen herself doesn’t know what to do with her Instagram feed, then none of us stand a chance.

Science says we only watch the Kardashians when we are happy.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

‘I Was Ignorant’: Camila Cabello Addresses Resurfaced Racist Posts

The Spill

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???