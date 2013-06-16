By MAMAMIA TEAM

The most highly anticipated baby of the year (well, one of them) has arrived… Yes, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their little bundle of fashion and style into the world, Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

A source from the hospital told US Weekly that, “She’s five weeks early. Kim got sick last night and had the baby early.”

A second source told NY Daily News that “Kim is currently in recovery,” but added that, “They’re all doing great and amazing.”

Despite gossip magazines reporting that Kanye was unlikely to be in the room when Kim gave birth, hospital sources say that he was present. TMZ reported that Kanye allegedly cancelled an “appearance at his own record release party last night when Kim told him she was feeling ‘a little off.'”

There is no doubt that little Kimye will be the best dressed kid on the block and have an array of friends ranging from Blue Ivy Carter to Harper Beckham and cousins Mason and Penelope Disick.

E! News have reported that the baby girl is a “Kardashian Mini Me”, after a source told the gossip website, “She has dark hair … she looks just like Kim.”

The happy parents, who have been dating for a year, announced that they were expecting their first child together in April. 36-year-old West revealed that he and 32-year-old Kim were expecting a baby during a gig at Revel Resort in Atlantic City – breaking the news by singing “Now You Having My Baby”.

They have since made headlines weekly due to Kim’s pregnancy fashion sense and tabloid commentary, and Kanye’s desire to call the baby North. Nothing has been revealed about the birth YET, but as Kim is a Kardashian we are sure to get a full run down. All we hope is that Kanye didn’t bring out his 2009 Grammy line (‘Wait Kim – Imma let you finish…’) – as we don’t think that would have gone well in the delivery room.

Like all things Kardashian the birth was a family affair. With Kim’s mum Kris, step-father Bruce and sisters Kourtney and Khloe all present at the birth. Momager Kris is said to be pushing for a wedding now the pair have a child together, but as Kim already has two failed marriages under her belt, we understand if she just wants to keep this on the low. After all, Kim’s sister Kourtney has two children to her baby daddy Scott Disick, and there are no wedding bells in sight.

This has been one of the most watched celebrity pregnancies of all time (as Kanye would say, ‘OF ALL TIME’). Congratulations to the parents on the delivery of their baby girl.

Now we just have to wait and see if the baby’s name will start with a ‘K’…

Click through the gallery below for Kim and Kanye pics.

