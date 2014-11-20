teens

Kim Kardashian tries to adopt a teenager. The teenager says, no thanks.

She doesn’t want to keep up with the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian, 33, has done many things. She’s released a sex tape, taken nude photos, designed clothes, fragrances and bags… but Kim-K has never adopted a child. Apparently, it’s on her bucket list though.

Kim’s desire to adopt all started when the Kardashian Klan visited an orphanage in Phang Nga, a poverty-stricken region of Thailand. It was here that Kim befriended 13-year-old Laddawan Tong-Keaw, visiting her twice after their initial meeting.

The Kardashian family visiting an orphanage in Thailand.

Laddawan Tong-Keaw, whose nickname is Pink, said, "We had a connection straight away. I think she is really pretty and she has a very nice personality.” Sweet.

Kim was also smitten with the teenager: "When you meet someone that you really connect to like this, you can't help but think like how you could change their life," she gushed.

"I think that looking into adoption would be amazing."

Kim and "Pink" playing at the orphanage.

Kim couldn't stop thinking about taking the teenager back to the US with her. “I literally cannot stop thinking about her. I told Kanye, I was like, honestly, this girl is so sweet and so cute, like, I would honestly adopt her.”

So yes, Kim genuinely wanted to adopt Pink.

So... Pink said no.

But she couldn't. Because Pink said no.

“Everyone wants to have a different or a better life, I suppose,” said Pink, who dreams of studying in Thailand and helping her orphaned peers. “But when I thought about it I realised it wouldn’t be good for me, because I would have to leave so much behind. I wasn’t ready for that.”

Pink wasn't ready to leave behind her friends.

Is this the only person to ever turn down Kim Kardashian?

We think so.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see what Kim Kardashian has been up to...
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian shows off bag painted by North, when out with husband Kanye
Kris and Kim Kardashian
Where are Kim K's eyebrows?
Kim Kardashian's Halloween
Kanye and Kim
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian shows us her waist training
Kim Kardashian during a photo shoot
Kim Kardashian wishes Bruce Jenner a happy birthday
Kim Kardashian modelling the new Kardashian Kollection
Kim and Kanye.
kim kanye north
KIM KIM
Cutie Kim Kardashian as a youngster
Kim Kardashian
Kayne, Kim and North West celebrate North's first birthday.Image via @kimkardashian on Instagram
Kanye and Kim
Kim Kardashian
Kim and Kayne
Kim Kardashian with a koala in OzKim with a koala during her most recent visit to Australia. Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
Kim Kardashian with a koala in Oz
Kim Kardashian is in Sydney!
Kim and North
Kim and Kanye
Kim and Kanye
Kim and Kanye
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with North West
The bridal shower
Kim Kardashian's head turning dress
The bridal shower
Kim and NorthImage via @kimkardashian on Instagram
US TOO, KIM K, US TOO.
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North
Kim Kardashian and a policeman
Kim k
Kim Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner. Image: Instagram
kim k 0607
Kim Kardashian...
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian with her Roberto Cavalli blanketKim Kardashian. Image via Instagram @kimkardashian
Kim Kardashian @ Valentino Couture
Kim kissing North black and white head turned
Kim on a boat, enjoying the sun, and seated naturally
On her way out, Kim takes an au natural snap.

Like this? Try these:

Kim Kardashian is back in Australia, and it might be permanent.

Why this mum is defending Kim's nude photoshoot.

Follow iVillage on Facebook

When you become a parent, you don't leave your brain in the delivery suite. That's why mothers with kids of all ages come to themotherish.com; because they're still interested in news about entertainment, health, current affairs and food along with an inspiring and useful stream of parenting advice and support.

Most importantly, they come because they want to hear personal stories of parenting directly from other mothers, without fear of judgement.

[iv-signup-form]

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

Ask Me Anything

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

This Glorious Mess
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???