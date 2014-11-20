Kim Kardashian tries to adopt a teenager. The teenager says, no thanks.

She doesn’t want to keep up with the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian, 33, has done many things. She’s released a sex tape, taken nude photos, designed clothes, fragrances and bags… but Kim-K has never adopted a child. Apparently, it’s on her bucket list though.

Kim’s desire to adopt all started when the Kardashian Klan visited an orphanage in Phang Nga, a poverty-stricken region of Thailand. It was here that Kim befriended 13-year-old Laddawan Tong-Keaw, visiting her twice after their initial meeting.

Laddawan Tong-Keaw, whose nickname is Pink, said, "We had a connection straight away. I think she is really pretty and she has a very nice personality.” Sweet.

Kim was also smitten with the teenager: "When you meet someone that you really connect to like this, you can't help but think like how you could change their life," she gushed.

"I think that looking into adoption would be amazing."

Kim couldn't stop thinking about taking the teenager back to the US with her. “I literally cannot stop thinking about her. I told Kanye, I was like, honestly, this girl is so sweet and so cute, like, I would honestly adopt her.”

So yes, Kim genuinely wanted to adopt Pink.

But she couldn't. Because Pink said no.

“Everyone wants to have a different or a better life, I suppose,” said Pink, who dreams of studying in Thailand and helping her orphaned peers. “But when I thought about it I realised it wouldn’t be good for me, because I would have to leave so much behind. I wasn’t ready for that.”

Is this the only person to ever turn down Kim Kardashian?

We think so.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see what Kim Kardashian has been up to...

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shows off bag painted by North, when out with husband Kanye

Kris and Kim Kardashian

Where are Kim K's eyebrows?

Kim Kardashian's Halloween

Kanye and Kim

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shows us her waist training

Kim Kardashian during a photo shoot

Kim Kardashian wishes Bruce Jenner a happy birthday

Kim Kardashian modelling the new Kardashian Kollection

Kim and Kanye.

kim kanye north

KIM KIM

Cutie Kim Kardashian as a youngster

Kim Kardashian

Kayne, Kim and North West celebrate North's first birthday. Image via @kimkardashian on Instagram

Kanye and Kim

Kim Kardashian

Kim and Kayne

Kim Kardashian with a koala in Oz Kim with a koala during her most recent visit to Australia. Image via Instagram @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian with a koala in Oz

Kim Kardashian is in Sydney!

Kim and North

Kim and Kanye

Kim and Kanye

Kim and Kanye

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with North West

The bridal shower

Kim Kardashian's head turning dress

The bridal shower

Kim and North Image via @kimkardashian on Instagram

US TOO, KIM K, US TOO.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North

Kim Kardashian and a policeman

Kim k

Kim Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner. Image: Instagram

kim k 0607

Kim Kardashian...

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian with her Roberto Cavalli blanket Kim Kardashian. Image via Instagram @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian @ Valentino Couture

Kim kissing North black and white head turned

Kim on a boat, enjoying the sun, and seated naturally

On her way out, Kim takes an au natural snap.

Like this? Try these:

Kim Kardashian is back in Australia, and it might be permanent.

Why this mum is defending Kim's nude photoshoot.

Follow iVillage on Facebook When you become a parent, you don't leave your brain in the delivery suite. That's why mothers with kids of all ages come to themotherish.com; because they're still interested in news about entertainment, health, current affairs and food along with an inspiring and useful stream of parenting advice and support. Most importantly, they come because they want to hear personal stories of parenting directly from other mothers, without fear of judgement.

[iv-signup-form]