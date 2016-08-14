Kim Kardashian's best look of the year only cost her $88.

Who knew Kim Kardashian could be so generous?

Kardashian took one for the team this week, stepping out in a dress that cost just US$88, giving the rest of us peasants hope that perhaps we can occasionally look nice without a Kardashian bank account.

It’s a welcome change for us to see after being conditioned to traditionally spot the reality star in clothes that cost more than our lifetime earnings combined.

A photo posted by REVOLVE (@revolve) on Aug 10, 2016 at 3:29pm PDT

The dress in question? The Revolve Cassiar mini, the most simple of black dresses but one that is taking the internet by storm after Kardashian fans realised it was possible to own the same piece of clothing as Kim herself.