On Dec. 5, 2015, Kim Kardashian West gave birth to her son Saint West.

Here's a pic from my new edition of SELFISH out in October. How sweet is my Saint at 2 months old & my little North???? pic.twitter.com/GhLxUH4Dbj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 13, 2016

On December 6, 2015 Kim Kardashian West got to work on losing the baby weight.

I gained 60lbs during my pregnancy but have been an extra 10 lbs up for the last few years so it's time to really get to my goal — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2016

On July 22, 2016, Kardashian officially reached her goal weight of 120 pounds.

Her goal was to get back to looking like this:

Today, Kardashian and her two children, 3-year-old North and 8-month-old Saint are currently vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Today is the day the world got to see the full extent of Kim Kardashian’s weight loss.

. @KimKardashian, North and Saint playing on the beach in Punta Mita Mexico, 18th August 2016. pic.twitter.com/7FC8bVw4g1 — Dash Krazy (@dashkrazys) August 18, 2016

Some might simply see a mother spending the day at the beach with her two children, but that is just the beginning.

In fact, you’ll notice that these photos look a lot like a similar moment after North was born.

#TBT me and my beach babe in Punta Mita, Mexico A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 31, 2014 at 3:14pm PDT



If you look closer at this years photos you can see the to-do list that went into that day at the beach.

The following was (probably) written on December 4, 2015, the day before Saint West was born.