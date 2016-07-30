Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West just did sit-down Q and A for the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar. Between the selfie-styled fashion shoot and the quotes that are either Yoda-like or completely nuts (possibly both), it’s like Christmas has come early—especially if your idea of Christmas is laughing a lot while you look at your phone on the train.

Food for thought, before we jump into the best bits. Is Bazaar messing with us? Are Kim and Kanye? Are we all being trolled at some mass pop cultural level?

Honestly, at this point, who cares. We’re all marinating in the Kardashian phenomenon whether we wish to be or not, and one of the most compelling parts about it is the very unusual marriage of KW and KKW.

Valiantly, they have taken it on themselves not to disappoint us by being in any way normal. This interview is as gloriously odd as we could have hoped.

The interview is ‘by’ Bazaar Global Fashion Director (and former Paris Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld). She didn’t write it though (Australian journalist Laura Brown asked the questions), or take the photos (that was Karl Lagerfeld). So what she did is a bit of a mystery. But if you don’t know her, just imagine a skinnier, scarier, French-er Anna Wintour with more eye-liner. The same description applies to Lagerfeld, actually.

And it’s all. Just. Gold.

The interview begins in the West-Kardashian West house in Los Angeles’ Bel Air, which is apparently “majestically minimal”. Then we get to the important topic of what Kanye’s favorite body part of Kim is.

“Heart,” he says.

Lol. Also, in the words of a colleague, “I now want to punch something.” Mainly lol, though.