Having been through one hell of a public family feud in recent weeks, Kieren Jack is now moving on with things, putting his Sydney investment property on the market.

Currently living in Paddington with his television producer girlfriend Charlotte Goodlet and younger brother Brandon Jack, the Sydney Swans co-captain has listed the Randwick house after it was vacated by tenants in June.

Kieren Jack and girlfriend Charlotte Goodlet. Source: Instagram.

The semi-detached two-storey home boasts three bedrooms, a renovated bathroom and kitchen, federation features throughout, a garden area and courtyard, and a garage that doubles as a home office or studio.

Originally purchased in 2012 for $1.295 million, the Canberra Street house is one of several investment properties Jack owns and is set to make the 29-year-old a tidy profit.

Kieren Jack's Randwick house

b145d75a498e51bf155e1d84189f4a7a5e013ba1 Image via Home Estate Agents