Certain your child has never watched porn? The truth about sex education in Australia.

In one widely cited study, 42 per cent of internet users aged 10 to 17 admitted they had viewed porn online in the past 12 months. But that study is more than a decade old, before many children started carrying phones. And seriously, how many kids are going to admit to watching porn, anyway?

Renowned Australian child psychologist Michael Carr-Gregg says that 80 per cent of children will have viewed violent pornography by the time they turn 15.

Think it’s impossible for your child to access porn? Think again. They’re viewing it on a sneaky app like Pornhub or iPad porn, or a friend has access to it.

Parents will also be alarmed to hear that one of the biggest porn aggregators in the world has just released their own sex education channel, saying they were concerned about the lack of knowledge about sex from their youngest porn viewers.

Pornhub is one of the most prolific adult websites, averaging 92 billion views a year, or about 12.5 porn videos per person on each, now teaching your children about sex. Parents should be horrified.

The Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center launched in February solely to educate young people about all things sex. The company wants young people to think of it as a one-step shop to facilitate their needs, be it comprehensive information on STIs and safe sex, the latest in sex tech or advice on how to approach a ‘friends-with-benefits’ arrangement.

Viewing porn at such a tender age has significant ramifications on our young people, with the extent of the damage being done to kids currently being reviewed by the Federal Government. Kids see body hair as disgusting, which alters how they perceive their own pubescent bodies. They’re learning misleading and vulgar terms about sex. Aggressive anal sex and stunt sex is also seen as normal and even mandatory part of sex.

Consent isn’t really understood, either, with a new survey by The Line revealing that one in five young people (12-20) think it’s completely normal for a boy to place pressure on girls to do sexual things. And only 22 per cent of respondents think the girl is responsible for making it very clear if she doesn’t want to have sex.

Of course, most well-intentioned parents want to pass on their own philosophies about relationships and sex, but many don’t know which words to use, or how to broach these conversations with their children. Other parents prefer to leave all sex education to the schools.

But you need to realise that there’s no national curriculum standard when it comes to sex education in Australian schools. A lot of the education material used in schools is supplied by religious organisations and has been dressed up to resemble medical brochures. They gaily spruik abstinence, which has been proven to drive up teenage pregnancy and STI rates because it’s simply dismissed by curious teens.