The 7 personalities that exist on every kids' sporting team.

If you have kids that love to play sport, you will know there is a lot of standing around in all-weather making small talk and trying to focus on who just scored what.

Of course, there are also the other parents on the sidelines who quickly become your friends, the promise of an incomparable sausage sizzle, and the sense of community you build - but one aspect I find endlessly fascinating is the different personalities on the team.

While I watch my son Toby and his friends play weekend sport, I can always spot them.

So here is my definitive list of the seven personalities that exist on every kids’ sporting team, that maybe you recognise from your Saturday morning session.

The have-a-go-hero

Perhaps a little scrappy when it comes to skill, the have-a-go hero does not care. He or she is always the first one to touch the ball and enthusiastically put their hand up for any position. They are often covered in mud and will bravely take a hit before leaping back up to carry on playing.

The have-a-go-hero is a happy, energetic kid who is there for the friendship, the sport and the fun times. A true team player who massively improves their skill over the course of a season as well as being the poster child for resilience.

The all-star

The effortless grace and skill of the all-star can be a bit bewildering to some of their team mates, but for us parents they are a joy to watch as they slay the competition in jaw-dropping style. The all-star has all the right moves, the right kit and the right hair style. Possibly born into a sporting family of all-stars, this star player lives and breathes sport and will likely keep playing long after the rest of the team moves onto teen romance and TikTok.

The shoe-gazer

Possibly encouraged onto a team by an enthusiastic parent, the shoe-gazer is more interested in staring up at the sky, down at their shoes or waving at the cute dog on the sidelines. They are not necessarily unhappy to be there but rather than chasing down the ball, they are more likely to be chatting or play-wrestling any other shoe-gazers a little way back from the action. The shoe-gazer is helpful for reminding some parents that team sport isn’t always about winning, but taking part and showing up!