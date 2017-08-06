'My youngest son was a great sleeper to begin with... until he slept too much.'

We had to wake him every four hours for medication and to try and encourage his sleepy head to feed while I caught up on the latest Love Boat rerun (pre-Netflix). By the time he had open heart surgery at 11 weeks old, I was so tired. I felt the need to tell everyone how tired I was, mostly because it consumed my foggy brain. I became one of those sleep deprived mums, a fierce contender in the battle of the title for the most exhausted of exhausted mums.

He was cared for in ICU for a week after his surgery which meant he had one to one care, in other words, I could sleep. I still had to wake during the night to express milk, but mostly I could sleep. And I loved it. And I didn’t even feel guilty- he was so tiny and so well cared for, and I was in the same building as him, so I just tried to catch up on months of lost sleep.

Once he came off those beta-blockers he barely slept for two days. I took him to my GP who laughed and told me that sometimes that happened when children come of that medication, he was feeling full of energy and we just had to ride it out. Four years on and this guy can still stay up until midnight. And if he even blinks for too long on a car ride home, forget getting him to bed until well after the early hours of the morning. How do we deal with that being the ace parents that we are? We chuck him in our bed and put a Fireman Sam DVD on while we cram sleep. Brilliant.

Apparently, the sleep gods felt I needed even more experience with exhaustion in order to be an actual parent, and with that came the diabetes diagnosis of my eldest son. In short this means lots more broken sleep, especially of late. Sometimes I’m up every two hours checking his levels when they’re erratic. Sometimes I don’t sleep at all when he’s had a bad high and I worry I’ve given him too much insulin, other times I worry he’ll have a bad low and not wake up. Either way, sleep has again become an estranged friend to me.

Recently the planets aligned and we slept in. We all slept soundly in our own beds until 9am. Our bed is often home to all of our family, and I’ve always proudly boasted that I will allow that until they no longer want to come in. After all, one day they won’t want to anymore, and I won’t get this time back.

I regret that statement and I take it back. I know better now, they grew such long limbs and pointy elbows and they are mean sleepers. They are incredibly good at getting a great spot and forcing my husband and I to sleep on the very edge of the bed with our heads resting on the bedside table to allow more room for the little princes.