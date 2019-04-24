"We have 3 types of meals." What it's like having 10 kids during the school holidays.

At 35, Rachel Martin has spent a total of 54 months, or four and a half years, pregnant.

When she met Troy, now 41, she had four kids, and together they went on to have another two.

But Troy was also a single parent of four. Combined, the Melbourne couple are parents to 10 kids – seven of whom are school-aged.

There’s Jaiden, 18, Ethan, 17, Elijah, 16, Caleb, 14, Baden, 12, twins Jade and Rori, both 11, Ebony, 11, Elliott, 2, and Sebastion, 1.

So what, exactly, is life like in a household of 12? And how on earth do you keep 10 kids entertained during the school holidays?

Food: “We’ve become very relaxed.”

Speaking to Mamamia, Troy and Rachel said their average weekly grocery bill is around $350.

“We love to shop at Coles and get most of our items from the weekly specials. We prefer the click-and-collect option so we can shop online and see exactly how much it will cost us before we check out. It also means we don’t grab those impulse items off the shelves!



“We’ve become very relaxed about dinner time over the years,” they said. “Because there are so many of us, and we only have an eight-seater table, we are spread out over the entire kitchen/dining area, with a few kids at the table, a few on the bar stools, one in the high chair and Mum and Dad usually standing in the kitchen.