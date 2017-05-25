Alana created a game for her two sons with rocks. They haven't touched their iPads since.

Gone are the Pokemon Go crowds, the kids in Australian suburbia are now hunting special rocks.

Australian mother of two, Alana Stevenson, kick-started a free game that is encouraging children to play outdoors.

The Byford mum says her two boys, aged 10 and three, have not asked for their iPad since she started the WA Rocks movement.

Inspired by a game in New Zealand, the 31-year-old has been uploading photos online of hand-painted rocks and where they are hidden.

The idea is that gamers can locate them, re-hide the colourful rocks and even make their own treasure rock hunt for others. There are groups springing up all over Western Australia.

"I thought it was a fantastic concept, and a great way to get kids outdoors into the fresh air and away from technology for a few hours," she told Mamamia.

"The response has been phenomenal. We now have people painting with WA Rocks all the way from Karratha down to Albany," she added.