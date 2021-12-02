'My 4-year-old son was killed by a car. I never want another mum to go through it.'

This post deals with the death of a child and may be triggering for some readers.

It only took a second.

One second and two steps for Michelle McLaughlin and her family’s life to change forever.

"It’s the most harrowing thing… For an accident to occur and take Tom’s life in those microseconds was a dreadful, dreadful shock," Michelle told Mamamia.

On January 6, 2014, Michelle and her husband were holidaying on NSW’s Central Coast with their three kids, seven-year-old Sophie, four-year-old Tom and one-year-old Hugh.

Enjoying the Christmas holidays, the family woke up with plans to head down to the beach.

"However, it was around 42 degrees that day so we ended up staying in the [holiday] house with the air conditioning, playing board games, reading and just had a lovely day together," Michelle recalled.

By the early evening, Michelle’s in-laws had arrived, and the family decided it was cool enough to head down to the beach.

Excited to use his surfboard he received from Santa, Tom made his way to the front of the property with his grandparents just before 6pm. His father and sister followed behind, while Michelle was inside changing Hugh into his swimwear.

"Tom was standing there on the edge of the grassy verge [ahead of the road] with his grandparents. He wasn’t doing anything outlandish or needed to be spoken to in any way to calm down. He was just standing there.

"He was a very cautious child, and he knew the road safety rules because I had spent quite a lot of time teaching him and his sister. Safety is my number one thing," said Michelle, a former nurse at Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital.

Then, in front of his family, "Tom took two steps" on the road. "Which was enough on this skinny little road that had cars parked up and down it and that would be an abstraction for an oncoming driver".

"As he steps, he puts himself in front of a four-wheel drive that was travelling at 53 kilometres per hour."

Back inside, Michelle saw her husband and daughter run back up the driveway from the kitchen window.

"The look on their faces was sheer horror and terror."

"Immediately I was thinking something has happened to one of my in-laws. That was my first thought. I did not think for one second that a terrible thing had happened to Tom. That didn't occur to me until I walked up the driveway and was presented with this devastating site."

An ambulance was quickly called, but the accident had tragically taken Tom's life.