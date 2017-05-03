A mum-of-three talks about the challenges of getting them to eat healthy.

Every mother wants to give her kids good nutrition for healthy growth and development. But with so much information out there, it can be hard to know what’s really necessary (and working out how to get them to eat it in the first place!).

As our children grow and learn, it’s our job as parents to help support their healthy development with the right nutrition. One of those essential nutrients is Omega-3 DHA, which is one of those words you’ve heard floating around without really thinking about what it does and how important it is.

Omega-3 DHA is an essential fatty acid that the brain needs for healthy cognitive development; specifically those areas responsible for healthy learning, behaviour, cognition and eye function – making it especially important for kids.

Our bodies don't just produce Omega-3 naturally, meaning we need to get our intake via fish in the diet or through a supplement, like Nature’s Way Kids Smart DHA 300mg.

As I mentioned, Omega-3 DHA is vitally important for children given the accelerated development the young brain goes through. Studies have shown that a lack of Omega-3 DHA may be associated with these key areas of brain function, but may support eye health and overall behaviour - all of the things that we as parents want to support during those early school years.

Further studies have shown that primary school-aged children who are taking a regular Omega-3 DHA supplement can help improve their behaviour and learning, including reading abilities (compared to those who don't). That's all well and good, but how easy is it to integrate into a kid's diet?