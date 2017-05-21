Why kids need the ‘good fats’ too.

As someone who has worked in the health sector for over 10 years, I try to stay on top of the latest research into children’s health and wellbeing. When I became a mum, I became even more invested in optimising my kids’ health.

Choosing the right dietary supplement for your child can be difficult – there are so many options filling the chemist and supermarket shelves. A good place to start is to look at which nutrients are missing from your child’s diet. For example, are your kids eating at least two serves of fatty fish per week? Mine certainly aren’t.

We all know fish oil is good for us, but did you know that it’s critical for your child’s health, learning, behaviour and performance? More and more research has emerged about the benefits of omega-3 DHA for growing children. So, what is it? And why is it so important that your child is getting enough?

Omega-3s are essential fatty acids, “good fats” that are a vital part of every cell in the human body. The three types of omega-3 fatty acids are ALA, EPA and DHA. DHA is stored in significant quantities in our brains and retina and supports brain development, vision and healthy behaviour. While omega-3 DHA is a vital part of human physiology, our bodies don’t produce it, it can only be obtained through diet or supplements.

Omega-3 DHA is found in fatty fish like salmon and tuna as well as shellfish. These aren’t foods that our kids eat very regularly (if ever), meaning that their diets are deficient in this essential nutrient.

