SHARE THE HAPPY: Small children dancing to Shake it Off is even better than you imagine.

Small children. Dancing. Funny faces. Falling over. What’s not to like?

There is a new viral sensation that beats any video you’ve seen of funny cats or cute puppies. No, this video involves adorable babies dancing to the most addictive song of 2014.

The clever people at Tastefully Offensive have created a montage of existing footage of tiny humans dancing and cut it perfectly to Taylor Swift’s hit song, Shake it Off.

And now it’s stuck in your head. You’re welcome.

We know, we know. Shake it Off video montages have become the new Let it Go cover.

But this one is different. Just trust us.