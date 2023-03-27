My 9-year-old son Ryder is a quirky, neurodiverse kid with a particular interest in politics, listening to trees, tuna spaghetti and natural phenomena.

Not all other 9-year-olds at his school are as intrigued, which means he sometimes spends lunchtime on his own, sitting on his favourite seat in the playground to think about ‘life’s big questions’. Like how the universe started – was it from The Big Bang or maybe the universe always existed without a beginning or an end?

Is the world actually real or are we just simulations or holograms? I think this is why science is his favourite subject at school. He tells me it helps him understand everything.

Last year Ryder, my partner and I were rescued off the roof of my partner’s home during the catastrophic floods in Lismore.

Watch: Greta Thunberg's UN Climate Change Speech. Post continues after video.





Ryder lost his school, pizza shop, library, burger shop, his dad and step-dad’s house and all his belongings. Being the curious kid he is, he went looking for an explanation as to why the flood was so catastrophic. We watched as his interest in climate science increased. This is how he explains it today:

“Coal and gas are toxic and when they burn they release carbon into the atmosphere and make it warmer.

That’s why the icebergs are melting and that’s why the sea levels are rising. There used to be more trees and they were really good at sucking carbon from the air and keeping us all cool but because they keep chopping trees down the carbon is stuck and the atmosphere is hotter so the heat gets stuck in the clouds.

Everything that goes up must come down and it all came down on us in Lismore and that is what caused the largest flood on record for Lismore.”

Image: Supplied.