Six of the best kids books perfect for reading on a road trip.

Chances are if you’re planning a road trip with the family one of your top priorities is finding ways to keep the kids occupied. Afterall, what parent wants to hear “are we there yet?” and “I’m bored” for eight hours straight?

While their electronic devices can be great time-wasters, for parents who want to limit their child’s screen time, paper-and-ink books can be a great option.

That’s why we’ve rounded up seven of the best kids books, aimed at kids seven to 13 years old. And if your child gets car sick, don’t worry. Many of the books we’ve selected are available as audio books.

Listen: Kids too little to read? Pop on The Beanies for them to listen to.



The Wings of Fire series. ($9.95 – $19.95 each)

by Tui T. Sutherland

Sitting just behind Harry Potter on the New York Times bestseller list for children's serials is the Wings Of Fire book series. The kids books follow a group of young dragons in a world where dragon tribes are warring and are suitable for girls and boys aged eight and up. These adventure books are perfect for a long drive as your child can get lost in a world of magic, devouring one book after the other. There are 10 books in the series so far, the first being The Dragonet Prophecy. You can buy a box set of the first five books here or access them as audiobooks via Audible.

Frankie Fish and The Sonic Suitcase ($12.50)

By Peter Helliar