Funny: These kids could be a little bit genius.

Have you ever heard a kid come out with a comment that is so utterly ridiculous that it’s somehow a little bit genius?  Children have this delightful ability to call the world just as they see it and free from the pressures of politeness, political correctness, false modesty and little white lies that adults face.

The results? They’re hilarious and quite remarkable. Here, we introduce you to some kid geniuses who may well be going on to great things, they’re true experts. They just don’t know it yet.

Take a look:
This Precocious Emotional Blackmailer
The Owner of This Vehicle
This World-Class Practitioner Of The
And This Future Mob Boss
This Fashion-Forward Trendsetter
These photos of kid geniuses were originally sourced from Buzzfeed and you can see the rest of the series by clicking here.

