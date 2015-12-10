Don't worry, Khloe Kardashian - we're all guilty of cake faking.

Images: Getty/Instagram.

Breaking news: Khloe Kardashian has been exposed as a CAKE FAKER.

During Thanksgiving, the 31-year-old proudly Instagrammed her “homemade greatness” (see above), declaring to her 37 million followers, “I love testing myself and seeing what I can accomplish. Now let’s pray it tastes as great as they look!”

However, an investigation by the Cake Truthers of the internet suggests some of the treats were not, in fact, baked by Khloe. TMZ alleges the pecan, cherry and pumpkin pies at the front of the photo were actually purchased from LA bakery Sweet Lady Jane — and understandably, its owner is none too pleased.

“The nerve. When I saw the pies on her table I thought, ‘She has to be kidding me’ … If she had given us credit, that would have been nice,” Jane Lockhart told The Daily News. Fair call.

As for Khloe, well... she expressed her feelings in a slightly less measured way. "Petty motherf***ers! I have real shit going on in my life. Try not to choke on my nuts. You're sucking them pretty hard," she wrote on Twitter this morning. Oooph.

Reading about this ~scandal~, I couldn't suppress a smile. Because just yesterday, I was contemplating a cake fakery of my own.

See, I love baking. On any idle Sunday afternoon you'll often find me the kitchen in a spotty apron, whipping up a batch of cupcakes and licking every last skerrick of cream cheese icing off the beaters.

But at this time of year? Hell no. Not going to happen.

Watch: Here's a cake recipe that's so quick and easy, you wouldn't need to fake it. (Post continues after video.)

Between all the last minute shopping, the flurry of pre-Christmas 'catch ups', getting ready to travel home and just getting stuff done before December 25, the mere thought of finding time to bake causes panic.