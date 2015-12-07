beauty

Khloe Kardashian is "bored as f*ck". Cue: hair change.

Image: Twitter (Haydenpanettiere)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you will have heard the news that Kim Kardashian recently gave birth to a son.

But while the rest of the world is focused on guessing the name of North West’s new baby brother, one Kardashian appears to be seriously tired of the whole thing.

Yes, while the spotlight is on Kim and Kanye’s new arrival, there’s been another major change in the household thanks to Khloe Kardashian and her under-the-radar new haircut.

"Bored as f*ck". Image: Instagram (Khloekardashian)

Posting a nail-biting (literally) selfie yesterday, the 31 year-old captioned the photo of her new 'do "bored as f*ck".

The update sees Khloe with a shorter, slightly choppier update to the lob she got last month from the Kardashian's favourite hairstylist Jen Atkins.

It also looks like the KUWTK star has also opted for a more golden blonde colour rather than the original white blonde tones. (Watch: How to style a lob in under five minutes. Post continues after video.)

While the snap may suggest an air of nonchalance about the birth of her latest nephew, don't be fooled - Khloe was actually one of the first to visit Kim and Kanye, who are in the same hospital as her recovering husband, Lamar Odom.

"I know these hospital halls too well. hoping [sic] from one room to another," she tweeted.

Hayden Panettiere

Nashville star Hayden Panettiere has also spent time in the salon chair recently, swapping her usual long platinum blonde locks for a much shorter and slightly darker hairstyle.

Image: Twitter (Haydenpanettiere)

Sharing the snap on Twitter, Panettiere wrote: "Chopping hair off is like getting rid of metaphorical and literal dead ends. Off with the old and growing the new."

It's the first tweet from the actress since being treated for post-partum depression last month.

"There’s a lot of misunderstanding. There’s a lot of people out there that think that it’s not real, that it’s not true. That it’s something that’s made up in their minds, that, ‘Oh, it’s hormones.’ They brush it off. It’s something that’s completely uncontrollable. It’s really painful and it’s really scary and women need a lot of support," she told Live! with Kelly & Michael after she was first diagnosed with the condition in September.

What hair changes are you considering this summer?

