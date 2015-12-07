Khloe Kardashian is "bored as f*ck". Cue: hair change.

Image: Twitter (Haydenpanettiere)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you will have heard the news that Kim Kardashian recently gave birth to a son.

But while the rest of the world is focused on guessing the name of North West’s new baby brother, one Kardashian appears to be seriously tired of the whole thing.

Yes, while the spotlight is on Kim and Kanye’s new arrival, there’s been another major change in the household thanks to Khloe Kardashian and her under-the-radar new haircut.

Posting a nail-biting (literally) selfie yesterday, the 31 year-old captioned the photo of her new 'do "bored as f*ck".

The update sees Khloe with a shorter, slightly choppier update to the lob she got last month from the Kardashian's favourite hairstylist Jen Atkins.

It also looks like the KUWTK star has also opted for a more golden blonde colour rather than the original white blonde tones. (Watch: How to style a lob in under five minutes. Post continues after video.)

While the snap may suggest an air of nonchalance about the birth of her latest nephew, don't be fooled - Khloe was actually one of the first to visit Kim and Kanye, who are in the same hospital as her recovering husband, Lamar Odom.

"I know these hospital halls too well. hoping [sic] from one room to another," she tweeted.