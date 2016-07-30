It turns out Khloe Kardashian's vagina care tips could get you unintentionally pregnant.

Surprise: Khloe Kardashian has given out shitty health advice.

The reality television star told those who subscribe to her app she loves putting vitamin E oil on her vagina because of all its benefits.

Khloe began by saying vitamin E can be used to “fight wrinkles, inflammation and redness” when applied to the face.

The advice then took a surprising turn when she added taking it in tablet form can “balance cholesterol levels, ease PMS symptoms, and improve muscle strength.”

But nothing came close to her nuggets of genital wisdom.

“No joke: Vitamin E may strengthen vaginal lining! Moisturize your labia and vagina with Vitamin E oil to combat dryness and soothe irritation,” she said.

Mm. Where to begin with this little tidbit?

Vitamin E is a group of compounds that occur naturally in foods rich in fat like almonds, avocados and olives.

It's important to incorporate vitamin E into your diet but there's no reason to take additional amounts if you're not deficient.

Doctor Jennifer Gunter spoke to the Daily Beast to confirm there were no benefits to smearing big gobs of it on your bits and bobs.

The medical professional went so far as to say you shouldn't do it at all.

“I would not recommend this nor is there any study that looks at this for healthy, premenopausal women,” she said.

“If you are 32 and have a dry vagina, see your doctor and try a silicone-based lube.”

What's more, oils like vitamin E can break down latex condoms, increasing the risk of unwanted pregnancy.

Vaginas are incredibly good at taking care of themselves: they're self-lubricating, self-cleaning and should for the most part... be left alone.