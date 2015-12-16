More details emerge about the man charged with the murder of Khandalyce and Karlie.

The man charged with killing Alice Springs mother Karlie Jade Pearce-Stevenson seven years ago has now been charged with the murder of her daughter Khandalyce.

Daniel James Holdom, 41, was arrested at Parramatta police station on Tuesday and appeared in court charged with Khandalyce’s murder.

He was refused bail, and remains in jail.

At a press conference, Detective Superintendent Mick Willing said Khandalyce was murdered just “a number of days” after her mother.

“Police will be alleging in court that it is our belief that Khandalyce was murdered here in New South Wales shortly after the murder of Karlie,” he said.

Police allege that Holdom killed Karlie Jade Pearce-Stevenson in or near the Belangalo State Forest south of Sydney in New South Wales sometime around December 15, 2008.

They claim that Holdom then killed Khandalyce while on the way to South Australia somewhere in or around the small New South Wales town of Wallaroo, between 2.17am on December 19 and 12.52am on December 20.

They say he then dumped her body in a suitcase on the side of the Karoonda Highway in the Murray Mallee in South Australia.

At the time of their deaths, Karlie was 20 and Khandalyce was two.

It was the discovery of a little girl’s body in a suitcase on the side of the road that triggered the investigation that led to Holdom’s arrest.

Karlie’s body was discovered by trail bike riders in 2010, but police had no leads as to what had happened. After Khandalyce was discovered, two separate calls to Crimestoppers linked the inter-state cases and gave police the breakthrough they needed.

“This has been a very intense investigation and at this point I’d again like to thank the public and the media for their assistance,” Detective Superintendent Willing said.

“We simply could not have been in the position to lay the charges that we have without the assistance of the public, so I thank you.”

