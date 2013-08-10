Is anyone taking this election seriously?

BY SCOTT LIMBRICK

I didn’t live in the country during the 2007 election, so at first I was glad to have the chance to witness Kevin Rudd in full campaign mode. But, as they say, be careful what you wish for.

I’m not sure if it’s the fact that people are electioned out after the marathon that was last year’s US presidential race, or that this has been called a three-year campaign, but it seems most Australians – even political junkies – are tuning out.

And when major news items seem designed to counter any possible attempt at satire, well, it’s just really hard. How can anything that has happened be twisted into a joke when it’s so innately funny?

Let’s begin with the infamous shaving Instagram. I thought I had finally seen the last of this poorly-framed selfie when ABC News Breakfast invited a social media expert to dissect it earlier this week. That is, until Josh Frydenburg, the Member for Kooyong, tweeted on Wednesday night that foreign aid is “more interesting and important than cutting one’s self shaving”.

To be fair, he’s right, but I get the feeling we’ll be seeing more of our Prime Minister’s bloodied face in coming weeks than we will of news about the aid budget being cut once again.

The fact that this selfie is getting prime time coverage almost a month after it first appeared speaks volumes about the quality of the material we’re working with here. Put simply, we are approaching a new level of self-parody in Australian politics.

How can anyone possibly parody a picture of the prime minister cutting himself shaving? Nothing can be more absurd than the simple fact that it exists.

And this isn’t even the most perplexing.