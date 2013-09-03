news

Kevin Rudd's passionate defence of gay marriage.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Last night on ABC’s Q and A, Kevin Rudd delivered a passionate defence of gay marriage, when questioned about his changed belief on the issue by a Pastor.

New Hope Church pastor Matt Prater told the Prime Minister that gay marriage was wrong in the eyes of God – and quoted the Bible as his evidence.

Kevin Rudd’s response: “The Bible also says that slavery is a natural condition.”

You can watch the whole answer below, in which Rudd delivers a passionate defence of equality.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v89vo3AHUkw

The Prime Minister continued, “People don’t choose their sexuality, they are born that way,” and explained that if you accept that homosexuality is natural – it makes sense that gay marriage should be legalised. 

Onya Kevin.

For reactions to Kevin Rudd’s take down – both positive and a little more cynical – click through the gallery below. 
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
