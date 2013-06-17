Monday's news in just two minutes.

1. Kristi Anne Abrahams, the mother of Kiesha Weippeart, has pleaded guilty to her daughter’s murder. Six-year-old Kiesha disappeared from her home in Western Sydney in August 2010. Her remains were found eight months later in April 2011. Thirty-year-old Kristi Anne Abrahams appeared in Supreme Court today for what was supposed to be the first day of her murder trial.

2. A representative for Tony Blair has denied the former British Prime Minister ever had an affair with Rupert Murdoch’s soon-to-be ex wife, Wendy Deng. In the wake of the news that 82-year-old Murdoch had filed for divorce from 44-year-old Deng there were rumours of an affair between Blair and Deng. But according to the rep who spoke to the Hollywood reporter: “If you are asking if they are having an affair, the answer is no.”

3. As speculation about a possible Kevin Rudd comeback mounts, the former Prime Minister has reportedly listed the key Labor ministers he’d need on his side in order to make it happen. According to News Limited who had the exclusive report, those ministers include Bill Shorten, Jenny Macklin, Penny Wong and Greg Combet.

4. Meanwhile, today’sshows Labor’s primary vote falling below 30. The two party preferred figures put Labor at 43 per cent and the Opposition at 57 but that number would be 50-50 if Kevin Rudd were the leader of the Labor party. There has reportedly been a drop in support of 7 points for Labor led by Gillard amongst male voters.

5. A Queensland primary school has reversed its decision to ban a transgender girl from using the girls’ toilets at the school. Last night, Channel 9 broadcast the story of nine-year-old Emma Hayes on it’s current affairs program, 60 Minutes. Emma was born a boy – named Ronan – but had identified as a girl since a young age. Emma’s mum had planned to lodge a complaint with the Anti-Discrimination Commission, but on Friday she was informed that Emma would be allowed to use the female bathrooms. You can read a full report on Emma’s incredible story here.

6. Two Australian cities have made the top five list of the most expensive cities to live and play in. A report from the Economist Intelligence Unit found Sydney was the second most expensive city in the world behind Osaka, while Melbourne was the fourth. The third most expensive city was Oslo and Singapore was the fifth.