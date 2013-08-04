Kevin Rudd announces 2013 election date.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Okay folks. After much speculation, a few false starts, and innumerable Twitter rumours – the 2013 election date has been announced.

Australia will decide its next Government on September 7.

Kevin Rudd delivered a press conference at 4.00pm, in which he outlined the key issues for the coming campaign – and spoke about the values that Rudd believes differentiate the Labor party from the Opposition.

Rudd spoke about the end of the China Resources Boom and said conclusively, “that boom is over”. But the Prime Minister also said that ‘Australia is too positive a nation … to retreat into a tight little ball of negativity’.

Rudd talked about the need for a new attitude in politics – a theme that he has touched upon in previous addresses to the Australian public – and said that ‘the old politics of the past just won’t work for the future’.

“Three word slogans don’t solve complex problems – they never have, and they never will,” the Prime Minister said.

Kevin Rudd acknowledged that the Labor Party had made mistakes in the past – and also made reference to the fact that he had developed on a personal level in recent years – but reasserted that the Labor Party was in the best position to manage economic challenges in the future.

Rudd asked, “Who do the Australian people trust best to lead them through the difficult new economic challenges which now lie ahead?”

Opposition Leader Tony Abbott gave a press conference shortly after 5.00pm, in which he said that this coming election was a ‘choice between the positive plans of the Coalition, and more of the same from the Labor Party and Kevin Rudd’.

Abbott said: “My team is determined to build a better Australia. We will build a stronger economy so everyone can get ahead. We will scrap the carbon tax, we will get the budget under control, we will stop the boats…”

“Who is more fair dinkum?” Mr Abbott asked. “The people who have been stable and united for three years in opposition, or the government who haven’t had the same policies from one week to the next?”

The Opposition leader posed a question to the Australian public: “Do you really want three more years like the last six?” Abbott said that he would not lead a minority government – and promised that he would not be doing deals with Independents or minor parties to form a government.

Greens Leader Christine Milne also delivered a press conference shortly after the Prime Minister, in which she also criticised ‘old politics’, and expressed a need for Australia to move forward.