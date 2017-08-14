A former cabinet minister just served up the most bizarre argument against same-sex marriage.

There’s only one word to describe former cabinet minister, and Liberal Party member, Kevin Andrews’ take on why same-sex marriage shouldn’t be legalised:

WHAT?!

That’s because in an interview with Sky News, the politician compared same-sex couples to “cycling mates”.

“There are all kinds of affectionate relationships,” he said.

“I have an affectionate relationship with my cycling mates who we go… cycling on the weekends, but that’s not marriage.

“Why doesn’t the law have a place in those sort of relationships?”

.@kevinandrewsmp: I have a relationship with my cycling mates, but the law has no place in that relationship https://t.co/3nKBUCzjYS pic.twitter.com/KusSCp7232 — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 14, 2017

Perhaps because they are VERY MUCH NOT THE SAME THING, Kevin.

Andrews then tried to insist he was not comparing his relationship with his fitness buddies to those in same-sex relationships… by calling them both “friends”.

When asked about his own Liberal party colleague, Liberal MP for Goldstein Tim Wilson’s relationship, Andrews replied, “I have commitments to friends, and affectionate relationships with friends as well.”

LISTEN: Mamamia Out Loud has a message for politicians about the same sex marriage plebiscite. (Post continues below).

“Tim Wilson’s partner isn’t his friend,” political reporter for Sky News, Samantha Maiden, responded.

“I hope he is his friend, as well as his partner, if you understand what I’m saying,” Andrews said.

Of course, as soon as the words exited Andrews’ mouth, Twitter responded to what is being called one of the silliest reasons for a ‘no’ vote in the upcoming plebiscite yet: