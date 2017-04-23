Kerri-Anne Kennerley has never won a Logie, despite 50 years in the TV industry.

She’s been on Australians’ screens for 50 years, yet Kerri-Anne Kennerley has never won a Logie.

Since her first television appearance at the age of 13 on children’s show The Channel Niners, the 63-year-old has interviewed everyone from Priscilla Presley to Pauline Hanson, hosted Good Morning Australia for 11 years as well as her own show, Kerri-Anne, in which she infamously persuaded politician Peter Costello to cha-cha with her.

She’s appeared as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, battled breast cancer, and last year turned carer for her husband John who was paralysed after injuring his neck in a fall – all the while still working to pay for the costly medical bills.

To many she's considered true Aussie TV royalty, but despite several nominations including successive Gold Logies from 1997 to 1999, Kennerley has never taken one home.

Tonight, that could change.

It's rumoured Kennerley will be inducted into the Logie Hall of Fame at tonight's ceremony, finally giving her the recognition many feel she has long deserved.

"It's Logies night, and if there is any justice in the world, you are going to be cheering and crying as the whole room - and plenty of people at home - rise as one and give Kerri-Anne Kennerley what she truly deserves: a standing ovation," journalist Caroline Overington wrote in a Facebook post.

"So, here's to you, KAK. I hope when you get up on that stage tonight, you can truly feel the love Australia has for you. Drink it in. Savour the moment. You've earned it."

If the rumours are true, she'll be only the third woman to make the Hall of Fame, an award first introduced in 1984.