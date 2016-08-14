Kendall Jenner "crying in her bedroom" because of Kylie Jenner.

She may be a member of the most famous family on the planet, but after opening up in a new interview, there’s one thing Kendall Jenner wants you to know: she’s very different to her older sisters.

“I’ve always been super-different from all my sisters, especially my Kardashian sisters,” the 20-year-old model told Vogue Magazine.

Despite carving out a career as a successful runway and fashion model, and despite appearing on the iconic magazine’s September cover, Kendall says her older sisters are much more into “dressing up” than her.

“They’ve always been into the glam thing and dressing up every day and being in the thick of it. Part of me loves that, but at the same time, I love dressing down and having my private life,” she said. In the candid interview, Kendall also revealed she was jealous of younger sister Kylie. “I remember crying in my bedroom about the fact that Kylie had so many friends and I didnt…” she revealed.