Kardashian Land is a sibling rivalry battleground. Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie are all constantly hustling to aspire and achieve, with the help of momager Kris Jenner, of course.

But if there was ever any doubt, the second youngest of the klan, Kendall, just proved she’s The Most Successful Person in her family. Not an easy feat to pull off.

And all it took was one photo.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 20 year old revealed she’d landed arguably the biggest honour a model can receive – the cover of Vogue‘s September issue. You know, that fancy issue – the biggest and most important of the year – that dictates the trends for next season.