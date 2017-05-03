Kendall Jenner's after party outfit just one-upped her nearly-naked Met Gala dress.

The Met Gala is an opportunity to shock with out-there fashion, but one person managed to do exactly that while actually wearing very little (clothes, that is).

Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner had people talking with her “new naked dress” or slip by La Perla, a lingerie brand she fronts the latest campaign for.

With a slashed front, split bottom and dangling back, it was closer to a slip than a fully formed gown.

Despite many questioning how in theme it was with the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' exhibition the event was launching, it was a favourite look for many.