A 17-year-old Australian girl has just bumped Kendall Jenner as the face of Balmain.

Imagine your daughter, sister, or best friend telling you she was going to leave Year 12 and pursue a career in modelling.

I would probably fall off my chair.

I would do everything to keep them at school because a) it’s super safe and b) I hate risks.

It’s very lucky that 17-year-old Aleyna Fitzgerald and I had never crossed paths because I would have probably talked her out of becoming an international supermodel.

Recently crowned as Australian’s Next Top Model, Fitzgerald has continued her upward climb of the industry now being named as the face of international fashion brand, Balmain.

I’m no fashion expert but this is a Big Deal. With capitals.

BALMAIN FW17 AD CAMPAIGN Photographed by @olivier_rousteing Art Director @pascaldangin Makeup @thevalgarland Hair @tomojidai Cast @jesshallettcast #BALMAINARMY #BALMAINPARIS #MYPARISDIARY A post shared by Aleyna FitzGerald (@aleynafitzgerald) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:18am PDT

Balmain famously gave supermodel, Kendall Jenner, her break into the industry, but has now been replaced by Fitzgerald at the helm.

