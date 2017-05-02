Kylie Jenner just broke a major Met Gala rule with this photo.

Just when she thought no one was looking, it appears model Kendall Jenner may have finally confirmed that yes, she’s got a boyfriend – and we have Kylie Jenner to thank for it all.

Cue smooching noises and lots of “aww, cute.”

Rumours about a change in the older Jenner sister's relationship status began earlier this year when she was spotted around New York and Los Angeles with rapper A$AP Rocky, but the notoriously private reality star sister refused to comment and kept everyone guessing.

But while partying alongside her family members and friends at the annual Met Ball on Monday evening, we got some ultra-promising glimpses of the pair together which almost definitely maybe confirms what has long been suspected.

The first came when Jenner's younger sister Kylie shared her "annual bathroom selfie" - despite there being a strict no photos rule for the Met Gala - to Instagram. The photo includes sister Kim Kardashian West, rappers P Diddy and Frank Ocean, actress Brie Larson, model Lily Aldridge, and in the centre, a very close Kendall and A$AP (whose real name is Rakim Mayers).