Kylie and Kendall Jenner were brutally cropped out of a mega celeb's Met Gala photo.

Nothing gives you a better idea of who’s who in Hollywood than watching which celebs step out on the Met Gala red carpet.

But that doesn’t mean that they all get along.

While we were all busy being distracted by bizarre outfits, smoking in the toilets and the mysterious disappearance of Taylor Swift, there was one celebrity moment that went unnoticed.

Video by Mamamia

Until now, of course. Because the Internet never forgets and one can never underestimate the power of a bit of late-night Instagram stalking.

Kylie Jenner was without a doubt the celebrity selfie queen of fashion’s night of nights, so when she posted a pic with this star studded crew, hardly anyone batted an eyelid: