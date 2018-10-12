-With AAP

1. Model left brain dead after being shot in the neck on her way to work.



A 28-year-old model was left brain dead after being shot in the neck while driving to work on Monday morning.

Kelsey Quayle was commuting to her job at a dentist’s office in Riverdale, Georgia, when she was struck by a bullet, causing a three-vehicle crash. The other drivers escaped with minor injuries.

“I just want to know who did this. It’s ridiculous. She didn’t deserve this,” her siser Kayleigh Quayle told Fox 5 Atlanta.

“She was beautiful, she was the sweetest person, she was humble, she was a model but she never let that get to her head. She loved everybody, everybody loved her.”

Kelsey’s family gathered at hospital on Wednesday where they prepared to take her off life support.

Police officers responded to what they believed was a car crash after Kelsey lost control of her car. It was not until she was transported to hospital that doctors discovered the bullet wound.

Family members told Fox 5 the bullet entered her neck and severed her spinal cord at the base of her brain, causing severe brain damage.

While road rage and cross-fire are theories, the reason for the shooting remains under police investigation.

2. NSW grandmother speaks after she was kidnapped along with her daughter and grandsons.

Three men have been charged following the attempted murder of a man and kidnapping of two women and children from the state’s Central West yesterday. https://t.co/bQn2kyyUKB — NSW Police (@nswpolice) October 10, 2018

A NSW grandmother who was allegedly kidnapped along with her daughter and grandsons has spoken out about the ordeal saying the family has a long recovery ahead.

The 44-year-old man accused of leading the kidnapping of his former partner, her teenage sons and their grandmother, through his lawyer, did not apply for bail at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday and it was formally refused.